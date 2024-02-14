Multi-service event solutions provider, Freemans Event Partners, is set to launch a new food and drink retail concept at Lord’s Cricket Ground in 2024, building on its existing partnership with the venue’s owners Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The new two-floor structure will be introduced in May, ready to be used by the 500,000 visitors that come to Lord’s each season for the domestic and international cricket matches.

The concept, featuring self-checkout kiosks, will include a bar/drinks outlet on one floor and takeout self-service food on the other. It is expected to cut 36 seconds from the average transaction time.

Freemans chief operating officer Simon Hanna said, “This innovative new concept at Lord’s Cricket Ground is set to revolutionise how match-going fans purchase food and drink at the iconic venue, giving them greater choice and reducing queues, ensuring they can get back to enjoying the action as swiftly as possible.

“The game of cricket is wonderfully multi-cultural, and this new concept can be set up in order to suit the flavours and tastes of each of the visiting nations. Spectators can expect to see delicious curries when India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in town, and more BBQ-inspired flavours when the likes of Australia and South Africa visit. We’re really looking forward to getting creative with the menus.”

MCC chief F&B officer James De Groot said, “We are delighted to be working with Freemans Event Partners to further modernise the matchday experience at Lord’s Cricket Ground. With customer experience at the heart of what we do, we believe that this fresh and modern concept will bring a new energy and feel to matchdays, while reducing queues and improving the overall spectator experience.”