Sodexo Live, a provider of hospitality, retail and event catering services for sports and leisure venues, has appointed Claire Morris as CEO for the UK and Ireland.

Morris has been with the business for 17 years. She joined the sports and leisure (now Sodexo Live!) global executive team in 2015, leading the marketing function and now also leads the growth organisation for the global business

Morris has more than 25 years’ experience in the food and facilities industry and has led many strategic marketing initiatives from acquisition integration to brand and concept development.

In the past year, Morris created a dedicated digital and tech start up function for Sodexo Live. She will continue to lead the global marketing, sales and digital department for Sodexo Live.

Sodexo Live global CEO Nathalie Bellon-Szabo said, “Claire’s dedication, leadership, and client-centric focus make her the perfect choice to lead our operations in the UK and Ireland. We are confident that under her guidance, Sodexo Live! will continue to thrive and deliver outstanding value to our client partners and their guests.