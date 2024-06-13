Ascot Racecourse has contracted carbon removals specialists, CUR8, to help remove the carbon emissions generated from the Village Enclosure during Royal Ascot in 2023.

CUR8 will remove 138 tonnes of carbon dioxide to mitigate the residual emissions of the first ever Net Zero Village Enclosure at Royal Ascot.

Ascot Racecourse said it will continue to invest in carbon removal as part of its long-term commitment to achieving net zero. In 2023, Ascot signed the UN Sport for Climate Action Framework, with an aim to reduce 50% of its carbon emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2040.

This carbon removals initiative follows the emissions reductions efforts Ascot has implemented over the past few years including reducing waste and single-use plastic, using 100% renewable energy, and water and lighting efficiency. In 2024, the partnership will expand to cover additional areas and residual emissions.

1711 by Ascot, managing director, Jonathan Parker, said, “Working with CUR8 to remove the emissions we cannot reduce was the next step in our net zero strategy and we are excited to partner with them on this journey.”

Co-founder and CEO, Marta Krupinska said, “Events such as Royal Ascot are setting an important standard within sport and business in general and are paving the way for a net zero future.”

Since launching in 2022, CUR8 has launched several partnerships to remove carbon emissions on behalf of events including All Points East, British Summer Time, London Marathon Events and the 1975’s recent gig series at The O2 Arena. This is part of CUR8’s stated mission to facilitate one billion tonnes of carbon removals annually by 2050.