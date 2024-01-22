Venue management company ASM Global has entered into a new culinary partnership with chef Simon Rogan MBE and UMBEL Restaurant Group alongside chef Tom Barnes, starting at Manchester’s AO Arena (cap. 21,000.

The partnership will see Rogan (pictured), owner of UMBEL Restaurants, and Barnes, of soon-to-open Manchester restaurant Skof, partner with the venue on the launch of The Mezz – the premium bar and restaurant space coming soon to AO Arena which is currently undergoing a major £50m redevelopment.

The partnership will later come to ASM’s wider UK portfolio including first direct Arena (Leeds), OVO Arena Wembley, P&J Live (Aberdeen), Utilita Arena (Newcastle), Connexin Live (Hull), York Barbican and York Racecourse,

The partnership will see the introduction of quarterly seasonal dishes, menu curation, regular appearances from Rogan and Barnes throughout the year and access to produce from Simon Rogan’s farm ‘Our Farm’, located under two hours from Manchester, close to his restaurants in the Cartmel Valley.

ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray said, “We are truly so excited to be launching this innovative concept and partnership with UMBEL. There’s nothing like this in UK arenas right now, so we’re incredibly proud to be setting the standard in F&B innovation, alongside some of the UK’s most exciting fine dining experts.”

The partnership will launch in March 2024 as The Mezz opens its doors to members for the first time.