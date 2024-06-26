Oak View Group’s (OVG) Co-op Live Arena (cap. 23,500) has announced The Climate Pledge as its official sustainability partner and as the presenting partner of the new ‘CityLink’ walking route from Holt Town to the Etihad Campus.

In tandem, the UK’s largest indoor arena has signed The Climate Pledge, committing to be net-zero carbon by 2040.

The ‘CityLink Presented by The Climate Pledge’ walking route will mark more than £4 million of regenerative investment in East Manchester, delivered in partnership with Manchester City Football Club and Manchester City Council.

‘CityLink’ will be set against a backdrop of colour-changing signage and designs, artwork by renowned local creatives, and an interactive pathway which includes sound and visual elements.

As part of the walkway, The Climate Pledge Arch will tally the number of fans who walk to and from the venue, in turn calculating the amount of carbon avoided due to people making the journey on foot. The route is covered by CCTV and on event days stewards will help to ensure people’s safety.

Co-op Live interim general manager Rebecca Kane Burton said, “The new ‘CityLink’ demonstrates our commitment to people and planet, to Manchester and the whole of the UK, and to leading global change. No arena in Europe is doing what we are doing, and this partnership clearly exemplifies our drive.”

The Climate Pledge global lead Sally Fouts said, “It’s great to see Co-op Live prioritise sustainability and we’re proud The Climate Pledge can help get more fans to the campus while reducing their carbon footprint. We’re focused on bringing industries together and finding solutions to get to net-zero carbon faster. Around the world, sustainability can and should be at the heart of the fan experience.”

OVG CEO Tim Leiweke said, “Alongside The Climate Pledge, Co-op Live is dedicated to giving back to the natural world. We’re focussed on becoming the most sustainable venue in Europe, and that’s in part thanks to the regenerated CityLink walking route.”

Co-founded in 2019 by Amazon and Global Optimism, 500 organisations globally have so far signed up to The Climate Pledge.

The Climate Pledge is the naming-rights partner for Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, also owned and operated by OVG, which is the first arena in the world to achieve International Living Future Institute’s Zero Carbon Certification.

Co-op Live will be the UK’s first and only 100% electric arena, powered entirely by renewable energy. The site will also feature rainwater harvesting technology and reusable cups to significantly reduce plastic across the site.