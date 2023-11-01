Sodexo Live! has made a European first by introducing the first fixed permanent self-serve EBar Beerwall facility at a UK stadium.

In October fans at Millwall’s match against Blackburn Rovers at The Den (cap. 20,146) were first to try the new rapid self-serve solution EBar Beerwall. The EBar fully automated order, pay, pour method delivers two pints in 30 seconds.

Sodexo Live! has been the South London club’s venue partner since 2012 where it offers concourse catering and beverages.

Sodexo Live! UK & Ireland CEO Rebecca Kane Burton said, “The launch of these fixed EBar Beerwalls is just the start of a range of innovative initiatives we plan to trial and roll out over the coming months.”

EBar managing director Nick Beeson said, “It has been a pleasure to work with Sodexo Live! to deliver these stand out facilities. To be a European first, highlights the forward-thinking approach of Sodexo Live! and echoes our own EBar ethos – always wanting to lead the way and put the customer front and centre.”