London venue Tobacco Dock has selected Creative Technology as its new partner for audio-visual and technical services, following the news of the venue’s previous partner Anna Valley entering administration.

Creative Technology is a global provider of innovation, technology, project management, and operational support to the live events market. It will work with Tobacco Dock’s clients for product launches, consumer shows, celebration events, conferences and expos.

Tobacco Dock joint CEO Jonathan Read said, “Creative Technology is renowned globally for applying their expertise to all event types from small meetings to global sporting events such as the Ryder Cup and we are delighted to be working with them as our partner to support the extraordinary events hosted at Tobacco Dock.”

Creative Technology managing director Sid Lobb said, “Providing best-in-class audio-visual and innovative technical solution for our clients is a priority for Creative Technology and we are excited to announce our first venue partnership in the UK with Tobacco Dock. There is great synergy between the businesses, with many common clients and a shared vision for delivering amazing live experiences and bringing new and emerging story telling technologies to this unique venue.”