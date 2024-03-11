Audiovisual supplier Anna Valley has entered administration with the loss of more than 100 jobs.

With over 30 years of experience in the AV industry, the West London-based company was best known for providing equipment and production support for television programmes including The Voice, X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent.

The company was also a provider of AV technology at venues including ExCeL London, Tobacco Dock and the NEC Birmingham.

Last year, the company expanded into offering virtual production studio space. In January it held an online auction featuring almost 1,200 lots in what was billed at the time as part of a ‘stock renewal programme’.

Anna Valley formally entered administration on 6 March, with Benjamin John Wiles and Geoffrey Wayne Bouchiser of Kroll Advisory named administrators.