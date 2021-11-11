Anna Valley subsidiary Matrix UK Solutions is providing dynamic LED backdrops and IMAG (image magnification) services for Genesis’ ‘The Last Domino? Tour.’

Matrix worked with motion specialists WICREATIONS to incorporate the LED backdrop, which measures over 200sqm, into a bespoke frame system, providing a video wall that tracks, turns and splits into several columns.

Anna Valley said the panels can be used as video or lighting elements, with content supplied via disguise vx 4 media servers, all controlled by the show’s lighting designer.

With band member Phil Collins remaining seated throughout most of the concert, Anna Valley said the visual elements of the show have been designed to maximise movement and add a dynamic element to the performances.

To capture and direct the IMAG content, Matrix worked with specialised camera company Vis-a-vis to design a solution that is almost entirely remotely operated and captures dynamic footage in an unobtrusive way.

The tour began in September with 37 shows planned at venues across the UK and North America between 20 September – 16 December. The final four performances in the UK were cancelled due to positive Covid-19 tests within the band and are now planned for March 2022. The US leg of the tour will commence on 15 November.

The tour marks over 13 years since Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford have performed together and it is expected to be the groups’ last live tour.

Anna Valley commercial director Nick Hart said, “Matrix has a long history working with Genesis frontman Phil Collins, having supported his ‘Not Dead Yet, Live!’ Tour in Europe, North America, South America, Australia and New Zealand in 2018 and 2019.

“It’s a privilege for our team to support Genesis on what is probably their final tour and to help create a spectacular show that their loyal fans across the world will never forget.”