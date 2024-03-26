Madonna is to perform a free concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 4 May at the Copacabana Beach as the culmination of her The Celebration Tour.

The show will be free of charge as a thank-you to Madonna’s fans and will mark the best-selling female recording artist of all time’s first show in Brazil since 2012.

No tickets are required for the event, with entrance applied on a first come first serve basis the day of the event. The stage will be in front of the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel. The event will be broadcast live on TV Globo.

Madonna’s tour, which has moved across 14 countries, launched in October with a record six sold-out shows at London’s The O2 (cap. 20,000).

The Celebration Tour, with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue, continues with the second of two shows in Dallas before making stops in cities such as Houston, Atlanta and Austin. The upcoming dates also include three nights in Miami at the Kaseya Center (6, 7 and 9 April) and five nights at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City.