As an industry we generally accept that there isn’t a lot of recognition for the work we do, which is why it was such a nice to find out that I had been named as part of this year’s cohort. It is important for us to step back and appreciate the work we do, and AAA has massively opened my eyes to that. The young professionals of this industry are the future organisers, managers and drivers of the event space in years to come, so making sure they are well recognised and supporting them is vital. There’s always more we can do to support young professionals, but as an industry this space is moving fast and lots is happening!