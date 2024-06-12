Event Crowd, a provider of online live events courses, has partnered with Access All Areas to headline sponsor the AAA 30under30 programme.

Founded in 2021 by Bournemouth 7s Festival founder Roger Woodall, Event Crowd has since welcomed more than 700 students onto its course and helped hundreds of alumni break into the events industry.

The Bournemouth-based Event Crowd team includes startup director Ed Brown (pictured far left), who is part of the AAA 30under30 Class of 2024.

Brown said, “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Access All Areas and our sponsorship of their esteemed 30under30 scheme.

“This collaboration highlights our joint dedication to nurturing and empowering the next generation of event professionals. Together, we’re amplifying opportunities for recognition, networking, and career advancement, supporting a vibrant community of future leaders.”