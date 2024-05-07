Shortly after I signed up to a full-time contract, I got to work on Harry Styles’ first solo tour. The venue was relatively intimate compared to the scale of shows he does now. It was surreal to realise that I was being paid to be there, using my skills, knowledge, and experience to fulfil my role. From being a 14-year-old watching the X Factor at home with my family, besotted with this new boy band, to becoming a working professional in my 20s, blew my mind. Standing there, experiencing it all first-hand, I thought to myself, ‘I’ve made it. This is the environment I’ve always dreamed of.’