It would be 2 iconic Johns for me! John Probyn, who interviewed me in my first year of uni and offered me a role in licensing with Festival Republic for Download festival. This would soon escalate to a few years, with quite a few festivals along the way. Everyday I feel grateful for applying and meeting the person behind my favourite festival.

Equally influential to me is John Grundy from Manchester Academy, who took a rookie under his wing and taught me from the ground up about venue operations, especially in smaller (yet iconic) Manchester based venues. He’s been someone I’ve turned to at all parts of my career, and I’m eternally grateful for his advice. These two icons have continued to support and inspire me to this day!