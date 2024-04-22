Grand Technix, a provider of LED screens and digital signage, has announced the acquisition of the Anna Valley brand name, brand collateral, social media profiles and website domains.

Last month, AV supplier Anna Valley entered administration with the loss of more than 100 jobs. The company, which worked with venues including ExCeL London and the NEC, was best known for providing equipment and production support for television programmes including The Voice and Britain’s Got Talent.

Grand Technix said the acquisition will enable further opportunities to expand its footprint in the audio-visual and broadcast technology sectors.

Grand Technix MD Sarah Whittaker (pictured) said, “By incorporating the Anna Valley brand name into our portfolio, we are poised to unlock new opportunities, expand service offerings and provide unparalleled solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers.”