Global brand experience technologists Audience & Brands has partnered with drone display company AeroAVA to introduce a “world-first” in augmented drone shows.

During the Media Production & Technology Show last month, the two companies unveiled Augmented Drone Shows – a concept that aims to further elevate drone shows into a mixed reality experience for live event broadcast audiences.

The new technology allows the ability to live track, generate and overlay digital content accurately, in real-time.

AeroAVA managing director Tom Rees said, “This innovation offers a never-seen-before enhancement to existing drone shows, specifically for broadcast viewers.

“Taking multiple live camera feeds, our system combines drone telemetry data, high performance media servers and very accurate alignment techniques to return a dynamic range of content options to the OB truck or gallery.”

AeroAVA said the innovation is a “highly accurate” overlay of the digital and real content, with low latency and fast live rendering capabilities. It is scalable to fit a range of camera shot options and different levels of creative detail from single line outlines to fully textured, multi-layered animation content.