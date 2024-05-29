Independent music ticketing platform DICE has launched a new marketplace for promoters and venues to sell directly to fans.

The first product feature within the new marketplace is DICE Extras, which enables event creators to create, manage, report on and market their add-ons.

The feature, launching in July, follows a beta phase which used 44 partners across the UK and US. So far, DICE’s independent venue and promoter partners have seen up to 30% increase in average event revenue.

Extras includes ‘experiences’ such as area passes, meet and greets, after-parties, VIP upgrades, and skipping the line; ‘accommodation and transport options’ such as parking, coach or bus services, and camping area passes; ‘food and drink’ provisions; and ‘merchandise’.

To support the development of Extras, DICE has appointed Jack Driessen as the new VP of commerce. Over the past decade, Driessen has served as GM of apparel at Whatnot, COO of Saturdays NYC, director of E-commerce strategy at Tommy Hilfiger, and holding leadership roles at Amazon and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Driessen said, “The Extras suite will allow fans to effortlessly discover and purchase everything music-related in one place from tickets to VIP upgrades and unique experiences. It also empowers our artist, venue and promoter partners to connect directly with audiences whilst streamlining their operations and boosting their bottom line.”