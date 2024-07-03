Live event ticketing platform Tixr has opened a London office as part of its broader expansion into Europe.

Industry veteran Stephanie Rosa (pictured) has been appointed managing director, leading a new local team to support the company’s growing list of partners as it expands its reach beyond North America into Europe.

Following its recent launch in Canada, Tixr said it has capitalised on its growing European business, partnering with events and venues such as Space Ibiza, British digital radio station Kisstory, RuPaul’s Dragcon and Dublin ComicCon.

Most recently, Tixr has secured a ticketing partnership with the Forbidden Forest Festival, which has more than 20,000 attendees this year.

Tixr has processed nearly $2 billion in transactions to date. The company’s new London office is located at London Bridge.

Rosa, formerly Tixr’s director of partnerships and sales operations, brings experience from her time at Festicket. She said, “There’s no modern platform more capable of servicing such a wide array of complex events, and the opportunities in the region are immense.

“The fantastic regional team we’ve built is honoured to partner with iconic sell-out festivals like Forbidden Forest that value design, innovation, and share in our mission to deliver the best fan experience possible, starting with the ticket.”