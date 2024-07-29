Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster has acquired Quicket, a key ticketing provider for general admission events and festivals across Africa. The move aims to enhance Ticketmaster’s presence in the rapidly growing African live events market.

Since its launch in South Africa in 2022, Ticketmaster has been serving major festivals, sports events, music, theatre and venues across the country. The acquisition of Quicket, known for its self-service platform and event organiser tools, will broaden its offerings to accommodate events of all sizes, from small clubs to large festivals and stadiums.

Quicket, which has established operations in Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and Botswana, will continue to operate as a standalone business unit from Cape Town, South Africa, under the leadership of managing director James Tagg.

Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich said, “Africa is home to some of the most passionate fans in the world who we have the privilege of connecting to the events they love, simply and securely. Partnering with Quicket will supercharge our mission to elevate Africa’s dynamic live events to the global spotlight they truly deserve.”

Tagg said, “The passion for live entertainment is at the heart of African culture. Partnering with Ticketmaster marks a landmark moment in connecting African artists to a global audience and enhancing the experience for local fans and promoters alike.”