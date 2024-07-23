The founders of London Theatre Direct (LTD), Francis Hellyer and Emmanuel Ciolfi, have launched tickadoo, a personalised online platform which aims to transform the way customers discover and book theatre and entertainment experiences.

Tickadoo is currently being tested in New York, Las Vegas, and London, with plans to expand to over 180 cities globally.

The membership-based platform uses AI to cater to individual customer preferences, offering a tailored experience unlike traditional ticketing platforms. Users can receive personalised event suggestions based on their specific interests and use a map-based discovery feature that accounts for distance, weather and location.

The platform offers two methods of interaction: a bookings navigator and an AI-powered chat client that is available directly through WhatsApp.

Hellyer emphasised the shift towards personalisation in live entertainment: “Customers want a tailored experience that focuses on their specific interests. The trends in live entertainment couldn’t be clearer.”

Tickadoo builds on the technological advancements introduced by London Theatre Direct, which used live seating plans and API connectivity to West End venues. LTD, which the duo grew from a modest start-up into a company with over $1 billion in ticket sales, was also the first ticketing company to accept Bitcoin.

The new platform includes tickadoo+, a membership program offering early ticket sales, special discounts, and VIP experiences, aiming to enhance customer loyalty and provide exclusive benefits.

Co-founder Mark Prethero said, “We are really focused on meeting audiences where they are, day or night, and serving up just the perfect last-minute suggestion. That will help promoters book more seats and give customers much more flexibility and choice.”