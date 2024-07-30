Independent event ticketing platform Skiddle has introduced a new feature, Event Series, aimed at streamlining the process for organisers of recurring events.

Now available for free in the Skiddle Promotion Centre, this tool allows event organisers to create a year’s worth of listings in under five minutes.

The new feature aims simplifies the task of adding and managing multiple events across the calendar year. Organisers need to enter the specifics of their event only once. After completing the listing and selecting the dates for the event’s recurrence, the feature automatically populates the remaining dates.

The tool groups events in a series together, making them easier to find on the Skiddle platform. It also facilitates cross-promotion of dates with available tickets, increasing the potential for sales if one of the events in the series sells out.

Skiddle head of development Neil Meredith said, “A tremendous amount of effort has gone into developing the Event Series feature and seamlessly integrating it into the event listing flow in the Skiddle Promotion Centre. This new tool allows promoters to set up and manage their events quickly and efficiently, giving them more time to focus on the event itself.”