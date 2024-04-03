Independent ticketing platform Skiddle is to conduct a survey on the mental well-being of professionals in the music and events industry.

The survey aims to highlight the new challenges facing the community in the wake of the pandemic and amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The survey will be supported by mental health charities and ambassadors, including Music Minds Matter/ Help Musicians, Music Support, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), the Association for Independent Festivals (AIF), the Association for Independent Promoters (AIP), the Association of Electronic Music (AFEM), the Music Venue Trust (MVT), Manchester’s Headstock and Bristol’s Thrive At Night.

Specifically targeting venue proprietors and promoters of gigs, club events, and festivals in the UK, Skiddle and its partners will use the data collected to identify the regions and locations in the greatest need of mental health support.

Insights will also be compiled and turned into resources such as white papers, freely downloadable handbooks, guides and additional materials. The resources will offer practical guidance to industry professionals on how to manage their mental health and will be distributed to align with this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, 13-19 May.

Skiddle head of festivals and partnerships Duncan King said, “By better understanding their challenges, we can work together to provide much-needed support and resources to improve mental health outcomes across the industry.”

NTIA CEO Micheal Kill said, “In an industry that has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and ongoing challenges, this groundbreaking survey addresses crucial issues facing professionals in the music and events sector.”

Carly Heath, Thrive At Night/Nighttime Economy Advisor to Bristol City Council said, “The mental health and well-being of promoters is hugely important to the continuing resilience of the British music industry. Promoters are unsung heroes of nightlife. They work long hours, dream up wonderful lineups, and often bear the brunt of financial risk in creating magical music moments week in and week out across the country.

“I have firsthand experience of the pressures and the rollercoaster life of an independent event producer. I’m thrilled to see Skiddle going beyond the responsibilities of a ticketing platform, and getting to the bottom of the well-being of this often unseen workforce.”