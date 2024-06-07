Cloud-based ticketing solutions provider SECUTIX has appointed Chris Malins as sales lead for the UK and Ireland in the live entertainment and culture sector.

SECUTIX said the appointment is part of its aim to scale the business with theatres, festivals, museums, music venues and attractions.

In Europe, the ticketing technology company works with Stade de France on its live music events, Centre Pompidou, Switzerland’s Paléo Festival and Spain’s Teatro Real.

Malins has more than twenty years of experience in leading data transformation programmes. He co-founded a technology start-up and more recently worked at Tableau, the business intelligence and analytics software company.

SECUTIX vice president of European sales, Mos Matin, said, “Chris has an impressive track record in supporting customers to become truly data-driven and his appointment is a real boost to our live entertainment and culture offering.”

Malins said, “I believe in the SECUTIX platform as a force for good for ticketing with its ethos of putting fans and audiences at the centre of any ticketing strategy. What excites me is the prospect of helping clients take control of their ticketing operations and data, working alongside them to make sure they get the best business value from both the data and our technology solutions.”