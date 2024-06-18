Resale ticketing platform Tixel has expanded its festival portfolio to Cross The Tracks, Wide Awake, Project 6 and City Splash, part of the Brockwell Live series in London.

It comes as an addition to its partnership with a range of Superstruct UK festivals including Boardmasters, Kendal Calling, Tramlines Festival, Truck Festival, and Y Not Festival, for which Tixel is already the exclusive resale platform.

Since launching in the UK in 2021, Tixel has seen 97% growth year-on-year in events trading on the platform between 2022 and 2023.

Tixel head of UK/EU Matt Kaplan said, “Boardmasters festival was one of our foundational entries into the UK festival market back in 2021, and seeing our collaboration with festivals expand is something we are incredibly proud of.

“Our model thrives thanks to a shared passion with our partners for unrivalled experiences for fans, every step of the way. We understand fans demands, buying behaviours and more, and applying our expertise to festival campaigns means the festival teams get real added value and a secure and trusted place for fans to resell tickets . This in turn encourages earlier purchases.”

Tixel released research last month which found that the desire for purchase flexibility has “shifted from trend to ingrained habit” as busy ticket buyers call for greater flexibility when spending.

According to the resarch, over two thirds are more likely to make a purchase if there is the option to re-sell later and 81% suggest they find it off-putting when there is a lack of resale options.

Last year’s festival season saw Tixel move over 15,000 tickets across eight events and four different ticketing platforms.