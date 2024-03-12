Despite the cost-of-living crisis, around 50% of consumers see live entertainment as a priority expense, and 75% are attending at least the same number of events as last year, according to a report commissioned by ticket resale marketplace Tixel in partnership with entertainment marketing agency Bolster.

With the live events industry preparing for a busy summer of sports events including the UEFA Euros and Paris 2024 Olympics, the report found that ticket buyers are willing to spend more on average (£91) for a major sporting event than seeing globally-renowned artists in a stadium or arena (£84). It also found that respondents are willing to spend almost double the amount on a major sporting event compared to a theatre performance (£56), and triple the price of a local music concert (£36) or a comedy show (£35).

Survey respondents also indicated a desire for flexibility when spending on tickets, with more than 75% stating that they are more likely to make a purchase if there is the option to re-sell later, and 81% suggesting they find it annoying or off-putting when there is a lack of resale options.

The report also found that eventgoers are more likely to attend a festival that has a “real sense of community”, in addition to the lineup being a high motivator.

Tixel launched operations in the UK in September 2021, and has since won major contracts with clients including festival operators Superstruct Entertainment. Tixel and Bolster’s Big Ticket Items report into Ticketing State of Play 2024 (UK and Ireland) is available here.