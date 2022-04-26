Ticket resale marketplace Tixel, which officially launched operations in the UK in September last year, has agreed deals with several festivals ahead of the 2022 season.

Vision Nine’s Boardmasters Festival and NASS Festival have renewed partnerships with Tixel for it to become official resale partner this year. The latter was forced to reschedule 2021’s event to July this year. Craig Mathie’s Bournemouth 7s has also signed up again.

Tixel’s new clients include indie rock and folk festival End of the Road, Silverstone Woodlands (the campsite of Silverstone Race Circuit) and boutique dance festival El Dorado.

The indie 2,000trees Festival, rock festival ArcTanGent (ATG), Cosmopop’s Croatian festival Sonus and Amsterdam EDM events company Dekmantel and its roster of events including Dekmantel Festival, Dekmantel Selectors and Lente Kabinet, have also entered into partnership agreements with the company.

Tixel said co-creating a bespoke resale strategy with the festivals will help organisers eliminate nefarious activities connected to ticket trading and significantly reduce the administration that comes with fraudulent activity, refunds, and fakes.

It said the new partnerships will allow customers to easily list and sell their tickets to another willing attendee without having to involve festival staff directly.

Tixel CEO and founder Zac Leigh said, “It’s already tight for festivals to turn a profit and ignoring what’s happening with resale is like leaving money on the table, especially when we see an average of 30% of tickets change hands. And while reducing no-shows, fake tickets and general admin for event staff is important, selling tickets is key — our data shows that fans are more likely to buy an early ticket when they know that there’s a legit resale partner, especially to a festival that has a higher ticket price than say, a club night or local gig.”