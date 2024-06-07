Lost your password?

Customers are increasingly purchasing tickets last minute, according to research by event management and ticketing platform Eventbrite.

The average time between ticket purchase and show date is down 26% from 2022 to 2024, based on Eventbrite’s data from the US.

In addition, 57% of Eventbrite’s tickets have been sold a week or less from the show date so far in 2024.

Venues and promoters are responding by creating shorter on-sale windows. For sold-out shows, the average time between on-sales and show is 41% shorter than it was pre-pandemic.

Venues and promoters are also using add-ons to generate additional revenue. The top three add-ons used for shows so far this year are: bottle service, table reservations and VIP packages.

Marketing tools that offer data-based targeting and AI enhancements deliver stronger results, according to the data. Events promoted with Eventbrite Paid Social Ads sold on average three and a half times more tickets.

Meanwhile, shows that use promo codes get two times more more views and increase their sell-through rate by 15%.

All statistics were derived from Eventbrite’s US data, including event data and website / app data.

