Event production company, Sussex Events kicked off the festival season with its new MILOS MR2K 12 x 10 Roof System and Layher Event Deck System, which debuted at the Land Beyond Festival in Brighton.

The event expanded to three days this year, with its capacity expanded from 8,000 to 10,000 to become Brighton’s first camping electronic music festival.

With Area Four Direct UK now working with Layher as a technical partner, it provided the opportunity for Sussex Events to supply, design and configure a complete roof system with the Layher Event Deck base to maximise the roof’s potential. The partnership meant that the company could also offer a pre-build training package for both systems on the same day.

The festival returned to Waterhall in Brighton with its 2024 ‘Unchartered’ theme, featuring immersive installations and a music line-up featuring Craig David, Rudimental, Example and Sigala.

Sussex Events based in Hailsham, East Sussex has managed the festival production onsite for several years and has seen the festival grow considerably with the addition of the camping village this year.

With the upscale in many outdoor client events, the company said it was the perfect time to invest in the MILOS MR2K roof system, which enhanced production capabilities for its upcoming events and festivals.

Sussex Events managing director Bob Watson said, “We have worked with Area Four Industries for many years now owning many of their smaller stage structures and always find their support and commitment to see a project through exemplary. So, when plans started to come together for a bigger and bolder setup they were ready to help and recommend the best system suitable for our needs. The MR2K has exceeded our expectations in every way and the integration of the Layher base is a game changer for us.”

With a maximum load capacity of 3 tons plus PA Wings, the MILOS MR2K roof system can support extensive lighting rigs, sound systems and intricate stage designs. The build also incorporated two 6×4 MILOS LSGO LED screen support structures on either side of the stage with full video projection and live stage feed during the event.

The MILOS MR2K roof system will be back on the road over the summer months when the Sussex Events team will deliver production for Kisstory in Norwich in June, a three-day festival at Rochester Castle in July where UB40 and The Kaiser Chiefs will headline, followed by Uptown in Cardiff later in the season.