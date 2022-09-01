Independent festival Land Beyond Brighton is to be expanded from one to three days in 2023, with its capacity expanded from 8,000 to 10,000, to become the city’s first camping electronic music festival.

Following a sold-out edition this year, the festival will return to Waterhall Playing Fields from 28-30 April, with the number of stages doubled to six. It is promoted by Damien Fell, who is also the head of programming at The Arch (cap. 620) venue in Brighton.

The festival’s new camping village will feature glamping tents, street food traders, ‘extra-curricular’ activities and a music stage. Organisers said there will be room to accommodate 3,000 weekend campers.

The event will be presented in association with DNB All Stars, CruCast, LOCUS!, Disco Disco, Mixtape Madness and Grime Originals. details of the artist line-up will be released in the Autumn.

Fell said, “We believe it’s the first time an electronic music festival has offered camping in Brighton and we’re sure it will be a hit with locals and people from across the country alike.”