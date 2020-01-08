Anna Valley (AV), an AV and entertainment technology company,provided a range of video displays for the 65th annual BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) awards.

This is the fourth year that Anna Valley has worked with White Productions on the live show which featured a 50% increase in LED displays.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony is held each December in a different venue and celebrates the most accomplished British sportspeople, chosen by a public vote, with this year’s awards being held on 15 December 2019 at the P&J Live Event Complex in Aberdeen.

The event was dominated by cricket wins, with Ben Stokes taking home “Sports Personality of the Year,” the England Cricket World Cup team winning “Team of the Year” and Jos Butler breaking the stumps to seal World Cup victory for England’s cricket team being voted as the “Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year.”

Anna Valley supplied a mixture of LED, large format displays and projection for the awards, with different staging, audio and lighting teams collaborating under technical director Gary White. This year’s ceremony included 50% more LED than previous SPOTY ceremonies, with an 8m x 4.5m AV4mm LED displaying award graphics, live links and VT playback and a total of 400 DUOLED 12mm panels forming 11 screens that displayed background graphics, and added character and texture to the set through their variety of shapes and sizes.

A 95-inch Samsung 95ME LED screen was flown on and off the set using a Kinesys system whilst two 21K Panasonic projectors relayed content for the stadium audience.

Founder and technical director for White Productions, Gary White, said: “The BBC SPOTY awards is a high-profile, live broadcast event so there’s a lot of pressure to get it right.

“We’ve worked with Anna Valley on the BBC SPOTY awards and on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show for a few years now and they always provide attentive project managers, good technical products and excellent crew on-site – we always enjoy working with them.”