International venue management giant ASM Global has announced a fundraising campaign across its UK venues amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Customers at the venues are now able to donate to the British Red Cross, with an option to add 50p to their food and beverage order during shows, which will be used to help send aid, via The British Red Cross, to those in need.

All ASM Global operated venues in the UK, including AO Arena (Manchester, cap. 21,000), OVO Arena Wembley (London, 12,500), First Direct Arena (Leeds, 13,781), Utilita Arena (Newcastle, 11,000) and P&J Live (Aberdeen, 15,000) will support the initiative.

The initiative is supported by the company’s corporate social responsibility platform ASM Global Acts, which launched in October 2021. Donations will help the people of Ukraine get access to food, water, first aid, medicines, shelter and warm clothing.

ASM Global EVP of Europe Chris Bray said, “These funds will allow the British Red Cross to continue their vital work in providing urgent aid to those who need it the most.”