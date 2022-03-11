ASM Global, the international venue management giant formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG, has appointed Jen Mitchell as GM of the AO Arena.

Mitchell joins the 21,000-capacity Manchester venue from the ASM Global operated First Direct Arena in Leeds, where she has spent the past five years working as general manager.

With more than 23 years of experience in the venue and entertainment industry, Mitchell’s career has included working with venues and festivals in Qatar, Australia and the UK; including the opening of London’s Kings Place.

Mitchell will commence her new role from April. Among the acts booked to perform at the AO Arena are Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Swedish House Mafia, Snoop Dogg and Justin Bieber.

ASM Global SVP operations Europe Marie Lindqvist said, “Jen has vast experience and a proven track record in delivering excellent results throughout her career, including her time at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Jen comes with great business acumen and is skilled in developing high-performing teams. So, we’re delighted that Jen is remaining a part of the ASM Global team.”

Last month ASM Global launched a recruitment drive to fill 1,000 jobs across its international portfolio of venues.