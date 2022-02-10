ASM Global, the international venue management giant formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG, said it will run a three-day international job fair, encompassing four continents, from 15 – 17 February 2022.

The company said the aim of the online initiative was to fill roles in 100 of its venues and help address a global staffing shortage. The jobs are in areas including operations, finance, food and beverage, human resources, sales, marketing, booking, security, guest services, audio visual tech and catering.

The UK focused aspect of the event will run on 16-17 February. Among the UK venues involved are AO Arena (pictured) in Manchester, Hull’s Bonus Arena, First Direct Arena in Leeds and London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

ASM Global CEO and president Ron Bension, said, “There’s a thrill, an excitement, that makes this business feel communal for everyone involved. Our hope is that ‘ASM Global Presents: The Next Great Opportunity’ helps ignite that excitement.”

Interested applicants can access further information here.