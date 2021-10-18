ASM Global, the venue management giant formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG, has launched a new corporate social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts, which is focused on protecting the environment, investing in people and strengthening communities.

ASM Global said it is also launching the ASM Global Acts Foundation to support philanthropic and community-based activities. The ASM Global Acts Scholarship will focus on serving diverse and under-resourced communities with educational and career development opportunities.

ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension said, “We will immediately launch this initiative at our Pennsylvania Convention Center, Chicago’s McCormick Place, California’s Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, Ontario Convention Center and Toyota Arena; but we plan to implement ASM Global Acts at every venue we have under our guidance as we roll it out in 2022.

“The ASM Global Acts Foundation and Scholarship further strengthens our philanthropic efforts and solidifies our intention to make a difference in the communities where we do business.

“Whether you are a performer on our stages, a technician, hospitality team member or visitor to our venue, we all have the ability to work together and harness our collective action to make the world a better place.

“Our ASM Global Acts initiative is inspired by this idea of action and brings to life our dedication to making a meaningful difference in our communities and beyond.”