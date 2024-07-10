Alexandra Palace (cap. 10,000) has invested in the creation of restroom facilities for visitors with acute disabilities.

It said the ‘Changing Places’ facility is a fully accessible space that includes a height adjustable changing bench and sink, moveable hoist, changing screen, shower, accessible toilet and space for carers.

The project has been funded by Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust, with support from Haringey Council, and the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the Span Trust and Chapman Charitable Trust. The facility is registered with Muscular Dystrophy UK, and is the latest in a range of accessible improvements made by the Ally Pally team over the last five years.

A consortium of charitable organisations, including Muscular Dystrophy UK, Age Concern and the Disability Alliance, have been actively campaigning for widespread access to Changing Places since 2006.

The Changing Places facility was devised and installed by disability technology specialist Innova Care Concepts.

Head of visitor services at Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust Jack Brooks said, “The Changing Places facility will have a transformational impact, enabling us to host audiences that previously may not have considered visiting. We look forward to welcoming people here for the wide variety of events, activities, leisure and learning opportunities that we provide.”