Richard Krezwick, the chief commercial officer of the venue management giant formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG, ASM Global, has announced that he is resigning.

Krezwick said his retirement from the company has been in the works for months and August will be his final month. He also announced plans to launch his own venture, Krezwick & Co, on 9 September.

Krezwick joined AEG Europe in 2014 as SVP Facilities and then moved to AEG Facilities’ New York office in 2018.

He became chief commercial officer in 2019, following the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG Worldwide.

He was previously president of Devils’ Arena Entertainment, where he was responsible for the NHL hockey team and the Prudential Center arena (cap. 19,500).

Krezwick said, “I’m looking forward to doing all I can for ASM in the coming weeks, then start brewing some entrepreneurial ideas, doing a few deals and staying close to the business that’s been so good to me and my family, for so many years.”