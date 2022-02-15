ASM Global has struck a naming rights deal with technology company OVO that will see Wembley Arena (cap. 12,500) branded OVO Arena Wembley. It had been branded The SSE Arena, Wembley since 2014.

The venue management giant said that in a year when around one million attendees are expected at the north London venue, it will work to improve OVO Arena Wembley’s sustainability credentials as part of its aim of achieving A Greener Festival’s Greener Arena Certification. OVO will fund carbon-reduction and environmental initiatives at the venue, and the strategies will be backed by the venue operator’s social responsibility platform ASM Global Acts.

OVO Arena Wembley VP and general manager John Drury said the venue management team was looking forward to a “bumper schedule” in 2022, including shows from 50 Cent, Armin Van Buuren, Sigrid, The Cure, KSI and Anne-Marie.

He said, “As we look to welcome more fans than ever before, we’re working hard to manage the environmental footprint of our operation – one show at a time. This partnership between OVO Energy and ASM Global means that our brilliant events will be aligned with our shared desire for a carbon-free future.”

OVO head of sponsorship and partnerships Colin Banks said, “It’ll take time, but together, we want to identify meaningful ways through which to make lower-impact live events a headline act in their own right and working with A Greener Festival represents a very positive step on that journey.”