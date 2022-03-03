ASM Global has been appointed to run operations at Olympia London exhibition halls, including concerts and other live entertainment shows as well as conferences and exhibitions.

The west exhibition hall at Olympia, a 7,000-capacity venue, has hosted numerous concerts by acts including Pink Floyd, The Cure and Primal Scream.

AEG Presents will operate a new 4,400-capacity, purpose-built, live entertainment venue above the exhibition hall at the £1.3 billion Olympia London development. The new facility is expected to open in 2024. Meanwhile, Trafalgar Entertainment has taken on a 70-year lease to run a new 1,575-seat theatre in the complex.

The 136-year-old Olympia London venue is owned by Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International.

Formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG in 2019, ASM Global operates 325 venues worldwide including the OVO Arena Wembley (cap. 12,500), Utilita Arena Newcastle (11,000), Aberdeen’s P&J Live (16,000) and Bonus Arena Hull (3,500).

Olympia London MD Nigel Nathan will gradually transition to a new role as chairman over the coming months once ASM appoints a replacement managing director to lead the day‐to‐day running of the Olympia London business. The senior management team and all Olympia London staff will move to ASM Global.

ASM Global CEO Ron Bension said, “We are proud to partner with Olympia London, Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International on this amazing and historic venue, positioning it at the forefront of the industry for the next 100 years. Our commitment to guest and partner satisfaction aligns with the reputation of Olympia London and we look forward to continuing to serve existing and new clients’ event schedules at Olympia London and developing the programme with other signature events.”