Olympia London has announced a partnership with Trafalgar Entertainment that will see the live entertainment business take on a 70-year lease to run a new 1,575-seat theatre in the complex. It will be the largest new permanent theatre build of its kind to open in London since the National Theatre in 1976.

Olympia London’s redevelopment – the biggest investment in the venue’s 135-year history – will see owners Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International invest more than £1.3bn to expand the site.

AEG Facilities will operate a new 4,400-capacity, purpose-built, live entertainment venue within the Olympia London development that is expected to open in 2024. The theatre is due to open the following year.

Olympia London managing director Nigel Nathan said, “It is our goal to enhance our clients’, visitors’ and exhibitors’ journey with us and offer unique experiences to them and our local community. Trafalgar Entertainment’s commitment with innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our vision.”

Trafalgar Entertainment co-founder Howard Panter said, “Looking forward to a new golden age of theatre, Olympia presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity – it is quite simply one of the most exciting new theatres London has seen for many years and we’re delighted to be playing our part as operator.”

Yoo Capital chairman John Hitchcox said, “Our vision is to create a new cultural hub in West London and we are looking forward to opening the largest new permanent theatre in the city for 45 years. This will be a big boost for the city’s entertainment industry and the local economy.”