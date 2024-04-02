Days Like This (DLT), the promoter of DLT: Malta, has launched a new 15,000-capacity London festival which will see all food and beverage included in the ticket price.

The 21+ event, The Recipe, will take place on 6 July at Gunnersbury Park, featuring primarily R&B artists including Jazmine Sullivan, SiR and Alex Isley, with more to be revealed soon. The Independent has been announced as the festival’s partner.

DLT founder Michael Amusan said, “After the overwhelming success of DLT: Malta, we’re excited to bring the enchantment of DLT to the heart of London. Our aim is to curate an immersive experience that transcends music, fostering unity and joy among attendees and hope to make it a staple event in everyone’s summer calendars.”

The ticket price for DLT London has not yet been announced, with tickets on sale on 5 April. The event will take place one month after DLT: Malta, which will be held across two weekends, 6-10 June and 13-17 June.