BBC Earth Experience, the multi-sensory experience at London’s Daikin Centre produced by BBC Studios, Moon Eye Productions and Live Nation, has shut its doors prematurely, concluding 10 months of operation instead of the initially planned two years.

It was previously announced in November that the 360° audio-visual experience was to extend its London run until August 2024 and also open in Melbourne. The latter opened on 27 October at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and will now continue its run in the Australian city.

It has not been confirmed as to why the London attraction has closed, but it is understood that various factors were at play including cost and location. The Daikin Centre is a purpose-built, demountable venue at London’s Earls Court.

In a post on LinkedIn, Leisure Development Partners (LDP) partner Natalia Bakhlina said, “London is a notoriously challenging market for attractions. It is large and seemingly wealthy, but many developers overlook the high cost of living and the amount of free entertainment. This makes it imperative to carefully consider location, pricing, marketing messaging and the value delivered.”

BBC Earth Experience used footage from the BBC Studios TV series ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’, featuring bespoke narration from Sir David Attenborough.

Moon Eye Productions chief marketing officer Amy Farrant previously told Access in December that the London edition saw a flurry of interest from promoters around the world asking about the show, with potential for it to move to other locations.