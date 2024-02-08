The team behind Bristol’s immersive ‘amazement park’ Wake The Tiger has unveiled its expansion which features 15 new art spaces and environments.

A year in the making, the expansion has added an extra 1,000 sqm of walkthrough fantasy to the current experience to create the ‘OUTERverse’.

The new offering, which has built on the current Dream Factory experience, has incorporated salvaged and recycled materials into the design of the spaces.

The OUTERverse features a selection of unique creative installations, including a segment from an aeroplane, a ‘cosmic kitsch-en’ and various nostalgic childhood toys. The venue’s ‘Transition Station’ was designed and developed by Bristol-based design studio Imagineerium.

Wake The Tiger, launched by the the team behind independent festival Boomtown Fair (cap. 66,000), first opened its doors in July 2022 and has since welcomed 300,000 visitors.

Wake The Tiger MD and co-founder Graham MacVoy said, “We’re so proud of what we have achieved over the past 18 months, and this expansion has been a fantastic journey for us all here at Wake The Tiger. Getting to work amongst such creativity and talent has been an absolute honour and we couldn’t be prouder of what’s been created here.”