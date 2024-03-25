Global sports, events and representation company, IMG has been granted a contract extension to continue producing London’s Hyde Park Winter Wonderland until at least 2032.

Since taking over the event’s production in 2015, IMG has brought more than 22 million visitors to Winter Wonderland over the past eight years.

The company has introduced several popular rides including the world’s tallest trailer-mounted wheel, the world’s largest transportable roller coaster and a real ice slide.

With more than 100 rides and attractions, the destination features the UK’s largest open-air ice rink, ice sculptures, the Bavarian Village, live shows and experiences, as well as Christmas markets. The attraction offers a selection of themed bars, restaurants and street food stalls.

Money raised from Hyde Park Winter Wonderland helps support the preservation and improvement of London’s eight Royal Parks.

In 2023, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland launched an annual ‘Winter Wishes’ morning, addressing those with physical, sensory or financial accessibility needs. The free event welcomed more than 5,000 guests from charities including Make-A-Wish UK and The Prince’s Trust, as well as local schools and London-based youth groups from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Royal Parks chief executive Andrew Scattergood said, “We’re delighted that Hyde Park Winter Wonderland will continue to deliver a memorable festive experience to its visitors for years to come, as well as supporting the vital work of the Royal Parks charity.”

IMG EVP and managing director of IMG’s Arts and Entertainment Events, Stephen Flint Wood, said, “Hyde Park Winter Wonderland brings joy to millions of people from London, the UK and around the world each year and creates significant economic impact for London. We look forward to continuing to work closely with The Royal Parks to further enhance the visitor experience in the coming years.”