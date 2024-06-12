Entertainment provider IMG has appointed London-based events caterer Blue Strawberry on a multi-year contract to deliver the exclusive King’s VIP Dining Experience at the Hampton Court Palace Festival.

Taking place 11-21 June, this year will mark the 28th season of the open-air concert series, featuring headliners including Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow and Deacon Blue.

The King’s VIP Dining Experience offers a three-course dinner with paired wines, served in Henry VIII’s Great Hall. Following The King’s VIP Dining Experience, there will be live music performances and reserved Platinum concert seating.

Stuart Jenkins, managing director of Blue Strawberry, said: “We’re incredibly proud that IMG and HRP have entrusted us to deliver this unparalleled event experience for the next three years and hopefully beyond.”

Vanessa Griffiths, director of customer services at IMG said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Blue Strawberry and are excited to see what they have in store for the King’s VIP Dining Experience in future years.”