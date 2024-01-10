South London grassroots music venue, The Sound Lounge, has been saved from closure after receiving more than £35,000 in donations in 22 hours.

The venue’s co-founder Keiron Marshall said the Sutton venue was a week away from having to close after struggling with outstanding bills, soaring energy costs and the price of purchasing stock from suppliers.

Marshall co-founded the business venue with his wife Hannah White. The couple opened a venue in Tooting in 2016 and relocated to Sutton in 2020. The venue is a carbon-neutral grassroots music venue as well as a plant-based café and restaurant.

“It was just such a huge hike in every single cost in the business,” Marshall told the PA news agency. “The food and drink sales we were relying on to almost offset the losses of putting on culture just weren’t making enough, so we kept falling behind. We got to this point where every cost had gone up.”

Has anyone seen anything like it before???! It took ONE DAY!!!! LESS than one day. 22hours. £35k You saved our venue 😭♥️

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/eTENwKcG8A — The Sound Lounge (@soundloungeCIC) January 6, 2024