The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has partnered with bar and event specialist Peppermint Events to introduce a new dining, drinks and events concept at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The space, which opens this Spring, will feature a rooftop garden with panoramic views over East London, a 300-cover café and restaurant across two floors, and a dedicated street food area.

The lease, spanning seven years with the option to extend, will cover the operation of the Podium building and external spaces situated by the ArcelorMittal Orbit and Slide on the Park.

The space will host outdoor screenings, DJs, markets, and seasonal events throughout the year. The venue will also be available for private hires and corporate events.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park head of venues Edward Fane said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Peppermint Events to create another vibrant food hospitality and event destination space on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It’s great that the park is constantly evolving with new offerings including new attractions, events, and visitor experiences.”

Peppermint head of venues and partnerships Matt Simkin said, “We are thrilled to be part of this transformative project that will not only bring life and energy to this exceptional space but promises to be a hub that caters to the diverse needs of the local community – from remote workers to football supporters, students to young mums. Our goal is to create a sought-after multi-purpose destination for unforgettable experiences.”