Bristol’s immersive ‘amazement park’ Wake The Tiger has secured a £350,000 investment from local impact investors BBRC (Bristol & Bath Regional Capital).

The immersive event recently unveiled its 1,000sqm expansion, the ‘OUTERverse’, which features 15 new art spaces and environments.

Wake The Tiger, launched by the the team behind independent festival Boomtown Fair (cap. 66,000), first opened its doors in July 2022 and has since welcomed 300,000 visitors.

Wake The Tiger managing director Graham MacVoy said, “Since we launched in Bristol nearly three years ago, we’ve had such a warm welcome and great response from our visitors.

“We are excited to be able to deliver our ambitious growth plans and make sure that, through this growth, we are reaching everyone across the city and increasing access to and opportunities in the creative sector.”

BBRC investment director Jari Moate said, “Wake The Tiger plays an exciting role in raising awareness of how together we can see and shape a better world, reversing some of our worst global fears, in this case using a high quality, fun, engaging work of Bristol-made art.

“For the city’s creative industries, especially those who operate in it and those considering a career in it, this is a must-visit destination. We are delighted to be on the journey with them.”