Bristol City FC’s Ashton Gate Stadium (cap. 32,000) is to host its first-ever multi-artist concert this summer.

The event, Ashton Gate presents BS3, was announced last week by stadium bosses, who said 10 acts will play through the afternoon and evening across two stages.

The 22 June event marks the first time the stadium itself will promote and stage its own live music event, five years after the expanded and rebuilt stadium began hosting rock and pop concerts.

The first names taking part in the day-long event will be confirmed early next week.

Ashton Gate Stadium director Jenny Hutchinson said, “Our team has worked hard to curate this new show for the stadium.

“Ashton Gate has hosted world-renowned acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Elton John, Muse and Spice Girls in recent years and we have fine-tuned our concert operation, teaming up with experts in the industry to ensure we deliver a truly spectacular concert.