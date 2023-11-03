BBC Earth Experience, the multi-sensory experience at London’s Daikin Centre produced by BBC Studios, Moon Eye Productions and Live Nation, has extended its run until August 2024, while also opening in Melbourne, Australia.

The 360° audio-visual experience, which opened last spring at the purpose-built 1,608sqm Daikin Centre in Earl’s Court, features footage from the BBC Studios TV series ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’, featuring bespoke narration from Sir David Attenborough.

Moon Eye Productions CEO Amy Farrant said, “The overwhelming response from our visitors and the incredible impact this experience has had in fostering a deeper connection with our planet has motivated us to offer this unforgettable experience to even more people.”

The Daikin Centre building and its contents are crafted from materials that can be recycled, reused or repurposed. The experience also uses LED energy-efficient technology, powered solely by renewable energy, while employing screens made of cotton that can be repurposed after use.

In the surrounding outdoor spaces, a focus on biodiversity has been established with plants and insect houses, attracting more than 40 different species to populate the garden.