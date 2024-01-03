International venue operator ASM Global has appointed Andy O’Sullivan as chief executive officer of Olympia London.

Previously vice president for IMG’s European Stadium & Arena business, O’Sullivan has previously worked on the opening of Wembley Stadium, delivering $1 billion in sales through Club Wembley.

O’Sullivan’s most recent role was venue director of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he oversaw the delivery of the venue’s guest experience and Tottenham Hotspur F.C’s move from its former stadium, White Hart Lane.

Best known for hosting trade and consumer exhibitions, Olympia London has also hosted sporting and music events in recent years, including shows by Foals and Dua Lipa. ASM Global was appointed to run operations at the venue in March 2022.

Olympia’s 7,000-capacity West Hall has hosted numerous concerts by acts including Pink Floyd, The Cure and Primal Scream.

ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray said, “Andy comes armed with exceptional experience, knowledge of the industry and proven track record for commercial success. He also shares in our ambition for the future and growth of Olympia London so I have no doubt that he will bring tremendous value and vision to the venue.”

O’Sullivan said, “I’m incredibly excited to be joining such a transformational project at such a critical time, one that’s taking shape right here in London. It will be an incredible new landmark destination for the city, that will help to reshape the way we see and interact with conferencing, exhibitions, and the creative arts industry.

O’Sullivan will begin his new role on 11 January.